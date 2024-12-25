Japan Allocates $2.1 Billion To Semiconductor Manufacturers In 2025
Date
12/25/2024 3:10:21 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In fiscal year 2025 (April 2025 - March 2026), the Japanese
government will allocate approximately 332.8 billion yen (about
$2.1 billion) to support the research, development, and production
of semiconductors, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, these
funds have been included in the initial budget request, which will
be used in the preparation of the budget for the upcoming year. The
subsidies are expected to be directed primarily to the
semiconductor manufacturer Rapidus.
This initiative is part of Japan's broader strategy to
strengthen its domestic semiconductor industry, which has faced
growing competition from countries like China and the United
States.
With global semiconductor shortages disrupting supply chains,
Japan aims to enhance its capabilities in this critical sector and
reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, ensuring its technological
and economic security. The support for Rapidus, a company focused
on advanced semiconductor technology, underscores Japan's
commitment to maintaining a leading role in global tech
innovation.
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109030068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.