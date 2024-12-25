Rescuers Come Under Enemy Fire Near Pokrovsk, Vehicle Damaged
12/25/2024 3:09:57 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, a rescue vehicle of the capital's rescuers was damaged as a result of shelling.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“While performing their assigned tasks, near Pokrovsk, rescuers of the attached unit of the Kyiv region's State Emergency Service came under enemy artillery fire. As a result of the shelling , the operational vehicle was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured among the personnel,” the statement said.
As reported, rescuers came under repeated fire while extinguishing a fire that broke out in the residential sector of Udachne village (Donetsk region) as a result of a Russian military strike.
Photo: SES
