Rescuers Come Under Enemy Fire Near Pokrovsk, Vehicle Damaged

“While performing their assigned tasks, near Pokrovsk, rescuers of the attached unit of the Kyiv region's State Emergency Service came under enemy artillery fire. As a result of the shelling , the operational vehicle was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured among the personnel,” the statement said.

As reported, rescuers came under repeated fire while extinguishing a fire that broke out in the residential sector of Udachne village (Donetsk region) as a result of a Russian military strike.

