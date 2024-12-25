Dozens Killed In Mozambique In Riots Following Approval Of Presidential Election Results

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Maputo: At least 56 people were killed in riots in Mozambique following the announcement of the ruling party's victory in October presidential elections, local sources reported.

The sources added that stores were looted, and stations were set on fire in the southeastern African nation.

Interior Pascoal Ronda stated that the death toll was 21 people, including two police officers.

Mozambique upheld the ruling party's victory in the presidential elections, following weeks of opposition protests, stating that the irregularities in the elections did not significantly affect the results.

The court affirmed that Daniel Chapo of ruling Frelimo party won with 65 percent of the vote, after initial results had indicated he secured 70 percent, with the opposition politician Venancio Mondlane receiving 24 percent of the voters' support.

As per the court's motion, Daniel Chapo will assume the presidency, succeeding Filipe Nyusi, whose second term concludes on Jan.15, 2025.