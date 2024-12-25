Qatar Participates In 44Th Session Of Arab Social Affairs Ministers Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Represented by the of Social Development and Family, the State of Qatar participated in the 44th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The ministry was represented by a delegation headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Fahd Mohammed Al Khayarin.

The is held with the participation of high-level Arab delegations and representatives of relevant regional and international organizations.