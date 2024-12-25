Learning To Ride RIGHT By Michael D. Cintas: Transforming Lives Through The Art Of Horsemanship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Riding is not just about technique; it's about trust, communication, and growth. Through this book, I hope to inspire riders to embrace the journey-not just the destination.” - Says CintasRANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- to Ride "RIGHT", the latest by esteemed equestrian coach Michael D. Cintas, goes beyond teaching equestrian techniques. It delves into the profound emotional and personal transformation that riders experience as they build trust and harmony with their equine partners.



More than just a guide to equitation, Learning to Ride "RIGHT" is a heartfelt exploration of the bond between horse and rider. Drawing on decades of experience, Cintas invites readers into a world where horsemanship becomes a metaphor for resilience, patience, and self-discovery.



From children taking their first lessons to adults reigniting their passion for riding, this book offers timeless lessons that transcend the arena.



A Journey of Connection and Growth



In Learning to Ride "RIGHT", Cintas highlights the life-changing aspects of equestrianism, including:



.The confidence gained through mastering foundational skills like grooming, tacking, and riding.



.The discipline and self-awareness developed through consistent practice.



.The deep emotional connection forged between riders and horses, fostering empathy and mutual respect.



A Legacy of Excellence



Michael D. Cintas has spent over five decades mentoring riders, from beginners to Olympians. His career is defined by a commitment to teaching equitation as both a skill and a philosophy. Cintas' personal experiences, including overcoming life-altering injuries, are interwoven throughout the book, adding a deeply personal and inspiring dimension to his teachings.



A Vision for the Future

Learning to Ride "RIGHT", Cintas aims to revolutionize how equestrian education is approached by emphasizing holistic development-mental, physical, and emotional. His vision is to create a new generation of riders who not only excel in the sport but also carry the values of responsibility and compassion into every aspect of their lives.



About the Author



Michael D. Cintas has dedicated over five decades to the art of equitation, guiding students from their first lessons to international competitions. A celebrated Olympic coach and clinician, he has mentored thousands of riders, building a legacy of excellence in equestrian education.



His personal journey, shaped by triumphs and adversity, underscores his approach to teaching. With Learning to Ride "RIGHT", Cintas invites readers to join him in a lifetime commitment to equestrianism, where learning never stops, and the joy of riding knows no bounds.



Availability

Learning to Ride "RIGHT" is now available through major book retailers and online platforms.





