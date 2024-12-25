Dutch Ambassador To Azerbaijan Shares Post Regarding Recent AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Pauline Eizema has shared a post on X regarding the recent AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Azernews reports, citing the post that the ambassador has expressed her condolences to the families of the who have lost their lives.

We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash today. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

Recall that on December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was directed towards Aktau city due to the necessity for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The causes of the crash are currently under investigation.

According to the report, there were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Initial reports indicate that 32 individuals have survived, with some in critical condition.