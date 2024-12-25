Midfield Maestro Oscar Returns To São Paulo After 14-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo Club officially announced the return of Oscar on December 24, 2024. The Brazilian midfielder rejoins his boyhood club after a 14-year absence.



São Paulo revealed the signing through a on their social platforms. Oscar agreed to a three-year contract with the Tricolor Paulista, lasting until 2027.



The 33-year-old player previously competed in the Chinese Super League. Initially, Oscar and his family hesitated to return to Brazilian football. They later reconsidered their decision.



São Paulo will cover Oscar's entire salary and associated costs. The club secured this deal without external financial support from investors or sponsors. This commitment demonstrates São Paulo's determination to strengthen their squad.



Oscar's decision to rejoin São Paulo stemmed partly from fan sentiment. He monitored social media and perceived widespread approval for his return.







This positive reception helped overcome lingering tensions from his controversial departure to Internacional in 2009. The midfielder's recent performance in China impressed observers.



Oscar participated in 39 matches during his final season. He scored 16 goals and provided a remarkable 29 assists. His last game occurred on December 3, 2024, in Shanghai's 1-1 draw against Gwangju.



São Paulo's youth academy produced Oscar. He contributed to the club's Brazilian championship victories in 2007 and 2008. His contentious exit to Internacional in 2009 led to success.



Oscar won the Copa Libertadores with Internacional in 2010. Oscar's homecoming signals São Paulo's ambition to compete at the highest level.



His experience and skill could prove invaluable to the team's future campaigns. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing their prodigal son don the Tricolor jersey once again.

