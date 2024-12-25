Brazil’S Gas Gambit: Importing From Argentina While Sitting On Domestic Reserves

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's recent deal to natural from Argentina's Vaca Muerta field raises eyebrows in the sector. The agreement, set to begin in 2025, aims to boost Brazil's gas from 2 million cubic meters per day to 30 million by 2030.



This volume matches what Brazil previously imported from Bolivia, highlighting a significant shift in regional energy dynamics. The deal's core purpose is to address Brazil's industrial needs and potentially lower domestic gas prices.



Currently, Brazil 's prices hover around $11.20/mmBtu, while the new imports could offer rates as low as $6.49/mmBtu. This price difference could significantly impact Brazil's industrial competitiveness.



Paradoxically, Brazil produces substantial amounts of natural gas domestically. In November 2024, the country produced 162.1 million m3/d.







However, only half of this was available for market use. The rest was reinjected into oil wells or left unused due to insufficient pipeline infrastructure.

This situation underscores several key issues:







Infrastructure limitations: Brazil lacks adequate pipeline networks to distribute its gas effectively.



Production challenges: Much of Brazil's gas is associated with oil production, making supply inflexible.



Economic priorities: Reinjecting gas into oil wells often proves more profitable than selling it.

Industrial demand: Brazil's industries, particularly in the south, require a stable and affordable gas supply.



The Brazil-Argentina gas deal represents a strategic move to diversify energy sources and promote regional cooperation. However, it also highlights the complexities of Brazil's energy sector and the challenges in fully utilizing domestic resources.As Brazil navigates this energy transition, the outcomes of this deal could significantly influence its industrial growth, energy security, and regional economic relationships.The success of this strategy will depend on how effectively Brazil can balance imported supply with domestic production and infrastructure development.