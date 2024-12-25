Legal Challenge Halts Resolution Expanding Abortion Access For Pregnant Minors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a country where abortion remains largely illegal, Brazil's ongoing struggle over reproductive rights has taken a new turn.



A judge in Brasília has suspended a contentious that aimed to expand abortion access for minors claiming to be of abuse.



The resolution, proposed by the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda), sought to allow pregnant minors to obtain abortions without parental consent if they reported abuse.



It also sought to streamline the process by removing the requirement for reports or judicial authorization. Additionally, it proposed allowing abortions up to nine months of pregnancy.



Judge Leonardo Tocchetto Pauperio ruled in favor of Senator Damares Alves, a former minister for Women, Family, and Human Rights, who challenged the legality of the voting process.







The judge cited procedural irregularities and ordered Conanda to provide information within 10 days. This decision comes amid a heated debate on reproductive rights in Brazil.



Currently, abortion is only legal in cases of rape, risk to the mother's life, or when the fetus has anencephaly. However, the Supreme Court is considering a case that could decriminalize abortion up to twelve weeks of pregnancy.



The controversy extends beyond the courtroom. Conservative politicians and media outlets have launched anti-abortion campaigns ahead of the Supreme Court's potential ruling.



These campaigns, funded by political parties and conservative media companies, argue that Congress, not the Supreme Court , should decide on abortion laws. This ongoing debate reflects the deep divisions in Brazilian society over reproductive rights.



As the country grapples with these issues, the outcome of this legal and social struggle could significantly impact women's health. It could also shape the future of women's rights in Brazil.

