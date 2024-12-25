Putin's Massive Missile Attack On Christmas“Deliberate” Act - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack, launching more than 70 missiles and more than 100 strike drones at Ukraine.

That's according to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky , Ukrinform reports.

“Every massive Russian strike requires time for preparation. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a deliberate choice – not only of targets but also of timing and date,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

"Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane? Over 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than a hundred attack drones. The targets are our energy infrastructure. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine," Zelensky stressed.

According to reports, the Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down over 50 missiles and a significant part of the kamikaze drones.

"Unfortunately, there have been hits. As of now, there are power outages in several regions. Power engineers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible," the president emphasized.

He thanked everyone "who is working for the country, who is on combat duty, who is protecting our skies. We will restore the maximum. Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not spoil Christmas."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 25, due to a massive Russian missile attack, Ukrenergo, the operator of the nation's power grid, introduced measures to limit electricity consumption.

The Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment.

Photo: President's Office