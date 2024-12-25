13 Militants Eliminated In Intelligence-Based Operation In South Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in the Sra Rogha area of South Waziristan, neutralizing 13 involved in activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place during the night of December 24-25, effectively targeting the militants' hideouts. A sanitization operation in the area continues to eliminate any remaining threats. ISPR reaffirmed the security forces' unwavering commitment to eradicating from the country.

Also Read: Parachinar Crisis: Over 100 Children Die Amid Lack of Medical Care

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for their action, commending their resolve in thwarting the nefarious designs of enemies of humanity. He emphasized that the fight against terrorism would persist until its complete eradication.

The Prime Minister also expressed pride in the nation's brave soldiers, stating that the public recognizes and appreciates their successes. He vowed that with the people's support, the menace of terrorism would be entirely eliminated.