FM: Christmas Terror Is Putin's Answer To Those Who Talked About Illusory“Ceasefire”
12/25/2024 5:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called Russia's massive strike on Ukraine's energy system a response by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to those who spoke of an illusory“Christmas ceasefire.”
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote about this on the social Network , Ukrinform reports.
“Another massive Russian strike against Ukraine's energy system. This Christmas terror is Putin's response to those who spoke about illusionary“Christmas ceasefire”. One Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace, reminding that Russia threatens not only Ukraine,” the minister said.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 25, Ukrenergo introduced measures to limit electricity consumption due to a massive Russian missile attack.
The Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plants , seriously damaging the equipment of the TPPs.
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attac , firing more than 70 missiles and more than 100 attack drones at Ukraine.
On December 11, Viktor Orban said that Hungary had allegedly offered Ukraine a ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war for Christmas. Zelensky calls such initiatives political PR.
On December 22, Pope Francis once again reminded the world of Ukraine's suffering from the war and called for a“Christmas truce around the world.
