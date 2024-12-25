Ministry Of Finance Hosts Workshop To Promote Data-Driven Decision-Making Culture

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Interactive presentations highlight cutting-edge data analytics techniques

explores MoF's digital transformation journey, focusing on big data analytics and the creation of a data lake. Event discusses future challenges and opportunities to enhance data use and foster interdepartmental collaboration.

Younis Haji AlKhoori: We aim to build an integrated data analysis system to strengthen our ability to develop innovative solutions.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised a workshop on data analysis to foster a work environment that leverages data to make more precise decisions, enhance the Ministry's operational efficiency, and advance its digital transformation objectives.

Attended by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, alongside several department directors, the workshop included a series of activities that underscored the significance of data-driven analysis in strengthening governance and supporting strategic decision-making.





Strategic Approach:

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori stated:“The Ministry of Finance is committed to adopting global best practices in data analysis and leveraging modern technology as part of its strategic approach to improving operational efficiency and strengthening corporate governance. We recognise the critical role of data as a fundamental pillar for making decisions based on scientific and realistic foundations, directly contributing to sustainable development and advancing national objectives.”

He added:“Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to build an integrated data analysis system that enhances its capacity to address challenges and develop innovative solutions. By empowering employees with cutting-edge tools and technologies, including artificial intelligence, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and supporting digital transformation in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the 'UAE Centennial 2071.'”

Interactive Presentations:

The workshop featured interactive presentations highlighting the latest self-analysis techniques and innovative tools to optimise performance.

Participants were also introduced to the Ministry's digital transformation journey since 2017, showcasing key milestones, such as leveraging big data analytics, building a data lake, and developing interactive dashboards to enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

The event concluded with an engaging discussion on future challenges and opportunities, focusing on maximising the use of data, strengthening collaboration between departments, and equipping employees with advanced technologies.