Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Moment When Azerbaijan Airlines Plane With Over 60 Onboard Went Up In Smoke - VIDEO
12/25/2024 3:16:59 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A purported video circulating on social media claimed to show the exact moment when an Azerbaijan airlines passenger jet flying crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan.
The video was shared by RT India on X. It showed the plan crashing down and burning up in flames seconds later. Also Read
The flight from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed in Kazakhstan, Kazakh transport Ministry said. According to officials, there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane.
"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram. Also Read
Six peple survived in the crash, Kazakhstan authorities were quoted by Reuters as saying.
Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea. Also Read
The country's emergency situations ministry said its personnel were putting out a fire at the site.
"Information about casualties is currently being clarified but, according to preliminary information, there are survivors," it said.
More details awaited.
