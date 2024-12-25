Italy Boosts Security As 2025 Jubilee Year Kicks Off In Rome

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Dec 25 (IANS) The 2025 Jubilee Year was officially launched in Rome under heightened security measures.

Italian Interior Matteo Piantedosi convened a national public safety and security committee meeting ahead of the launch on Tuesday to outline measures aimed at safeguarding millions of pilgrims and tourists expected to take part in the celebrations.

Around 700 security units have been deployed across the capital, reinforcing regular patrols at sensitive sites, particularly the Vatican, Basilicas, and the city centre.

The 2025 Jubilee Year, which will run until January 6, 2026, was inaugurated as Pope Francis opened the heavy bronze 'Holy Door' at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Police patrolled the streets of Rome and St. Peter's Square as preparations unfolded. Security checkpoints have been set up along key routes leading to the Vatican, notably on Via Ottaviano and Via della Conciliazione, with significant deployment of police, Carabinieri, the Guardia di Finanza, and local officers, Xinhua news agency reported quoting state-run media Ansa.

The security strategy includes advanced surveillance systems and rapid response units at critical locations. Facial recognition cameras have been installed at airports, train stations, and major tourist attractions to monitor crowds and detect potential threats in real-time.

The Jubilee, a tradition dating back to 1300, typically takes place every 25 or 50 years. Authorities estimate that more than 30 million visitors will travel to Rome and other religious sites across Italy during the 2025 Jubilee Year.

The event is expected to provide significant economic benefits. Media reports project the influx of visitors could generate approximately 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) for the local economy.

The Jubilee, while primarily focused on the nearly 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, also seeks to engage a broader audience.

Since its inception in 1300 by Pope Boniface VIII, the traditions surrounding this event have evolved significantly.

This year, the Vatican has introduced online registration for pilgrims and multilingual mobile applications to assist in navigating the various events.

Jubilee 2025 features a mascot named Luce, which translates to 'Light' in Latin, inspired by Japanese anime. This decision has faced some criticism from traditionalists, yet it aims to appeal to the younger demographic.