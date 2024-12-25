Parachinar Crisis: Over 100 Children Die Amid Lack Of Medical Care

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The death toll of children in Parachinar due to lack of timely medical care has surpassed 100, as sources report. The prolonged closure of roads for the past two and a half months has deprived residents of essential food and medical services. Citizens have continued their sit-in protest outside Parachinar Press Club for the sixth day.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram stated that a Grand Peace Jirga has arrived in the district to negotiate and work toward restoring peace in the region. The jirga is set to begin discussions today.

Barrister Saif, Advisor on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced the establishment of a Special Police Force to secure the Parachinar road, emphasizing that the government's measures aim to resolve the century-old tribal conflict sustainably and permanently.

The region has been embroiled in tribal clashes for over two months, resulting in more than 150 fatalities. The volatile situation has also led to the closure of all major routes, including the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and internal roads in the district.