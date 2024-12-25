Style Condoms Unveils New Identity With #Styleharbaar Campaign And Three New Condoms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd December 2024: Style Condoms from the house of Janani Family Care Pvt Ltd. has rolled out a year-long campaign, #StyleHarBaar marking the start of a new definition to efficient family planning, sexual wellness and reproductive health. With the help of the campaign, the brand aspires to make Style Condoms the preferred choice for elevating the intimacy levels during love-making sessions.



As part of the campaign, the brand released multiple DVCs to announce its new identity and the launch of three new products: Cosmo flavor condom, Extra Time Variant Condoms and Air Thin Condoms. All the films focus on enhancing romantic experiences for couples by raising the bar of excitement with the new range of Style Condoms. Cosmo Condoms are designed to offer a unique and distinct flavor, while the Air Thin variant provides an ultra-thin design to enhance sensation. The Extra Time variant is crafted to improve performance and extend the fun for longer-lasting enjoyment.



To establish strong recall value and brand salience, the company leveraged social media platforms to amplify its reach among the masses, supported by regional 360-degree media campaigns to build stronger connections and considerations for the brand. The campaign aligns with the larger cause of the brand, encouraging the audience to prioritize efficient family planning while still embracing fun. It aims to empower the Indian audience to embrace temptations, adventure, sexuality, and uniqueness, all while emphasizing the importance of safety and caution.



Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Dey, Marketing Manager at Janani Family Care Pvt Ltd., said, "As custodians of Style Condoms, we aim to empower our consumers to be fearless, expressive and uninhibited in embracing their desires. To build on this, our already existing range of condoms now includes 3 new options, Extra Time, Cosmo, and Air Thin Condoms. Our brand campaign #StyleHarBaar resonates with the brand`s essence, and the entire range of condoms are designed to make lovemaking an enthralling and memorable experience."



Style Condoms has introduced a revamped brand positioning, updated packaging, and refreshed communication, with plans to add more innovative products and features in the future

