New Lung Scanning Method Reveals Real-Time Function, Treatment Effects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Researchers at Newcastle University, UK, have developed a groundbreaking scanning method that reveals real-time insights into lung function, enabling healthcare professionals to assess the effects of treatments and monitor transplanted lungs. This pioneering technique could significantly improve early detection of lung function decline, allowing for timely intervention.

The team utilizes a special gas, perfluoropropane, which can be safely inhaled by patients and detected using an MRI scanner. The provides a clear visual representation of how air moves through the lungs, allowing medical experts to pinpoint areas with poor ventilation or impaired function.

This new scanning method enables detailed visualization of lung function in patients with respiratory diseases. For instance, in asthma patients, the scans reveal which parts of the lungs respond to medication, such as inhalers, by showing the improvement in air movement. The technique allows clinicians to assess the extent to which different regions of the lungs are ventilated, identifying areas with ventilation defects and tracking changes over time.

The method is particularly valuable in evaluating the impact of treatments. For example, it can quantify improvements in lung ventilation after administering bronchodilators like salbutamol, which are commonly used to treat asthma. This ability to measure real-time lung function offers significant potential in clinical trials for new lung disease treatments.

In a further study published in JHLT Open, the technique was applied to patients who had received lung transplants due to severe lung disease. The study, conducted at the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, demonstrates how the imaging method can be adapted to track lung function in transplant recipients. The enhanced sensitivity of this approach means clinicians can detect early signs of complications, ensuring more effective care for lung transplant patients.

Overall, this new scanning technique offers a promising tool for better managing respiratory diseases and supporting lung transplant recipients, ultimately improving patient outcomes by identifying lung issues earlier and more accurately.



