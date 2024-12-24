Iran Unlocks Digital Gates: Whatsapp And Google Play Bans Lifted

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace voted unanimously to lift bans on WhatsApp and Play, marking a significant shift in the country's strict internet policy.



This decision, announced on December 24, 2024, represents the first concrete step towards easing internet restrictions in a nation known for its tight controls.



President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, which promised to relax online constraints, has delivered on this pledge. Communications Sattar Hashemi called it "the first step in removing internet limitations."



However, the implementation timeline remains unclear. This move comes after years of Iranians using virtual private networks (VPNs ) to bypass blocks on popular platforms.



The ban, implemented during the 2022 protests following Mahsa Amini's death, has been costly for both citizens and the government. Many Iranians spend significant portions of their income on VPNs to access information.







WhatsApp and Google Play will soon become accessible. However, other major platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, remain blocked.



This partial lifting of restrictions has sparked a national debate. Supporters argue it's necessary for economic growth and public satisfaction, while critics, including 136 lawmakers, warn it could be a "gift to Iran's enemies."



The decision reflects a delicate balance between maintaining control and addressing growing discontent among younger Iranians seeking greater online access.



In short, it also comes as President Pezeshkian attempts to restart talks with the West regarding sanctions on Iran's nuclear program.

