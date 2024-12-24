Canadian Dollar’S Tumble: A Perfect Storm Brews

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The loonie's descent has caught the attention of economists and investors alike. As of December 2024, the Canadian dollar trades below 70 cents US, its lowest point since March 2020.



This sharp decline stems from a combination of factors that have created a challenging environment for Canada's currency. The of Canada 's aggressive rate cuts have played a significant role.



With 175 basis points of cuts since June 2024, the BoC has outpaced other G10 central banks in monetary easing. This divergence from the US Reserve's policy has weakened the loonie's appeal to global investors.



Political uncertainty adds another layer of complexity. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's surprise resignation over budget disagreements has raised the possibility of a snap election before October 2025.



This development, coupled with the threat of US tariffs, has further eroded confidence in the Canadian dollar. The economic picture remains gloomy. Canada 's GDP per capita has declined by 3% since September 2022, a drop unprecedented outside of a recession.





Canada's Economic Outlook

This sluggish growth, combined with rising unemployment, paints a concerning picture for the nation's economic health. For investors, the weakening loonie presents both challenges and opportunities.



While it may boost short-term returns for those holding non-Canadian assets, it also raises concerns about inflation and foreign investment. The currency's trajectory will largely depend on future interest rate decisions, trade relations with the US, and overall economic performance.



As Adam Button, chief currency analyst at Forexlive, notes, "Until the U.S. economy stumbles, I don't see a real opportunity for the Canadian dollar to right itself." This statement encapsulates the current sentiment surrounding the loonie's prospects.



The coming months will be crucial for the Canadian dollar. Its performance will not only impact investors and businesses but also shape the broader economic landscape of Canada in 2025 and beyond.

