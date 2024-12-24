Casualty Toll In Kryvyi Rih Following Russian Strike Rises To 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, December 24, has risen to 15, with 10 of them hospitalized.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Four people are in critical condition. These include women aged 72, 65, and 42, as well as a 78-year-old man. Doctors are by their side, doing everything possible," Lysak informed.

According to the State Emergency Service, which shared updates on Telegram , a child is among the injured.

"Another injured individual was rescued from the rubble of a building struck by an enemy missile. The number of injured has increased to 14, including a child. One person died," the statement said.

A relief center has been set up at the site to assist the affected population, and a heating station has also been established.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 24, 2024, the Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Among the injured is a 16-year-old girl. The attack damaged a residential building, shops, and vehicles.