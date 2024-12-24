Min. Al-Huwaila: GCC Coordination Meeting Path To Joint Social Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila emphasized Tuesday, the significance of the 48th GCC Coordination Meeting of Ministers of Social and Development Affairs as a to enhance joint cooperation and achieve social development and welfare for the Gulf nations.

Speaking at the meeting held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Al-Huwaila said that GCC coordination on social issues reflects the commitment of member states to advancing joint efforts to tackle social challenges and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Al-Huwaila expressed her gratitude to Bahrain's Minister of Social Development Osama Al-Alawi for the generous hospitality and warm reception. She also commended Qatar's efforts during its presidency of the previous GCC session and applauded the success of the 7th Gulf Theater Festival for Persons with Disabilities.

She noted that the meeting's agenda included the 44th session of the Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council's agenda, follow-up on the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) report on poverty in GCC states, and deliberations on the Berlin Declaration draft for the third Global Disability Summit, scheduled for April 2025.

Al-Huwaila added that the meeting serves as an opportunity to strengthen coordination on implementing decisions and directives issued by Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states, contributing to social and economic integration among member nations.

She expressed confidence that the meeting would pave the way for further strengthening joint Gulf cooperation in social fields. (end)

