Safadi Holds Talks With Syria's New Leader, Reaffirms Support To Rebuilding 'Free, Sovereign' Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Monday in Damscus with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, head of the Syrian Administration, to discuss the evolving situation in Syria and strategies for strengthening bilateral relations, as well as the requirements for ensuring the success of the transitional phase.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various fields, with the two sides stressing the historic and strategic nature of the Jordanian-Syrian relations, according to a Foreign statement.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting Syria in its efforts to rebuild and establish a sovereign, inclusive state free from terrorism and exclusion.

The meeting, which was attended by Syrian Administration's newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani, underlined Jordan's solidarity with the Syrian people and expressed the Kingdom's support to Syria's efforts towards rebuilding its institutions through a Syrian-led transition process that is inclusive and guarantees the rights of all Syrians, the statement said.

Syria's stability is essential for the security and prosperity of the wider region, Safadi stressed, condemning Israel's continued aggression and occupation of Syrian territory as "a violation of international law and a dangerous escalation."

Jordan, as per Royal directives, will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Syria, he added.

In response, Sharaa expressed Syria's appreciation for Jordan's support and underlined the common focus on rebuilding Syria and fostering positive bilateral relations, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to address common challenges, including the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and arms smuggling, noting that mechanisms for cooperation in these areas will be established.

Discussions also touched on the importance of securing southern Syria, which both officials described as vital to their countries' national interests.

Sharaa praised Jordan's role in hosting Syrian refugees, while Safadi reaffirmed Kingdom's ongoing efforts to ensuring a dignified life for Syrian refugees within its borders until they can return home voluntarily and safely.

Safadi also briefed Sharaa on the outcomes of the Aqaba meetings, which underscored international and regional support for Syria's transition to stability and justice after years of conflict and displacement.

In a press conference following the meeting, Safadi reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the Syrian people in rebuilding their country as a free, secure and independent state. He stressed the importance of promoting an inclusive governance system that upholds the rights of all Syrians.

Safadi underlined the interconnected security of Jordan and Syria, pointing to a mutual agreement to address common challenges together. Safadi underlined Jordan's determination to fight terrorism and defend its own security while cooperating with Syria, Arab nations and the international community.

Jordan currently hosts 1.3 million Syrian refugees, 90 per cent of whom live outside camps and are integrated into local communities, Safadi said, stressing the need to create conditions that facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees so that they can contribute to the reconstruction of Syria.

Safadi also warned of ongoing threats to Syria's sovereignty, including continued Israeli incursions, which he described as a new occupation that must end. He called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop actions that destabilise Syria during its transitional period.