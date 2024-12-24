Cricket Achievements, Future Planes Exclusive Interview With Naseeb Khan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Board (ACB) Chief Executive Naseeb Khan has said that the Afghanistan (APL) would take place at the end of 2025.

Additionally, he said national squad will play series against New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh next year.

During an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, Naseeb Khan said that 2024 was a successful year for Afghanistan cricket, filled with notable achievements.

He recalled that in 2024, Afghanistan have won ODI and T20 series against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe and reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

The CEO also highlighted the achievements of the Afghanistan A team, which won series against Oman and Hong Kong and clinched the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup title.

He said Afghanistan U-19 team also won Tri-nation series against Pakistan U-19 and the hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

He announced APS is scheduled for late 2025, with ongoing discussions regarding a contract with a partner company.

He explained that the APL will be held at the end of 2025 because earlier in the year, the Champions Trophy and the Indian Premier League (IPL) are scheduled to take place.

Naseeb Khan added the national squad will play bilateral series against New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh in upcoming year.

He stated Afghanistan A team will also play series against Ireland and Sri Lanka“A” teams.

Naseeb Khan shared plans for 2025, including the reconstruction of cricket grounds in Kabul, Nangarhar, Khost, Kandahar, Balkh, and Kunduz provinces, with budget discussions ongoing.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on domestic cricket to maintain the international team's high standards.“If we don't raise the level of our domestic cricket, our international cricket won't improve. One of the primary steps is increasing match fees for domestic players,” he said.

Last year, the match fees for national team players were increased, and next year, domestic players will also see a significant rise in their match fees to ensure financial stability and allow them to focus entirely on cricket.

Regarding the cricket stadium in Kabul's 16th police district, he mentioned that a legal dispute over the land has delayed its development, but the case is now in court. If resolved soon, construction will begin in 2025.

“There's a pressing need for a cricket stadium in Kabul. Hosting international teams or even the Shpageeza Cricket League is challenging due to the lack of adequate facilities,” he said.

Commenting on relations with the International Cricket Council (ICC), he said,“Our relationship with the ICC has improved significantly. Over the past two years, we've played more matches against major teams like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa. Good relations with other countries not only facilitate matches but also garner support during ICC meetings.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's ODI team skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi, also called 2024 was a successful year for the team.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News that the team is fully prepared for the Champions Trophy, and several series in 2024 were part of their preparations for this event.

Shahidi noted that challenges within the national team had been addressed during previous series, and the team is now ready for the Champions Trophy.

He also revealed that after the Zimbabwe series, Afghanistan will play a series against the UAE.

Cricket analyst Abdullah Sahak called 2024 a golden year for Afghan cricket.

Naseeb Khan praised domestic cricket events like the Qosh Tepa Cup, Shpageeza Cricket League, List A, and First-Class tournaments, as well as the national team's consecutive wins in five international series.

Another cricket analyst, Asifullah Osmani, echoed these sentiments, describing 2024 as a landmark year for Afghanistan cricket.

He highlighted the team's victories in six consecutive ODI and T20 series and the successful execution of domestic tournaments like the List A matches, Shpageeza League, and First-Class games, which unearthed new talent.

Currently, Afghanistan's national team is in Zimbabwe, where they have already won the ODI and T20 series. The two teams will face off in a two-match Test series starting on December 26.

