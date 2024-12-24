Visit Qatar Announces Sealine Season Starting In January With Fireworks, Live Shows

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar is gearing up to host a first-of-its-kind multi-activity village at Sealine Beach, developed in collaboration with key stakeholders including of Sports and Youth, Qatar Sports for All, and Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Taking place over three weeks from January 3 to 27, 2025, Visit Qatar's Sealine Season will highlight Sealine Beach as an iconic destination, offering a vibrant range of family-friendly experiences and activities.

The initiative aims to cater to all segments of the community, with activities spanning sports, entertainment, cultural displays, and engaging attractions.

Commenting on the launch of Visit Qatar's activations at Sealine Beach, Ahmed Hamad Al Binali, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, said:“Sealine Season represents a significant step in showcasing Qatar's diverse offerings, blending its natural beauty with dynamic cultural experiences. This three-week initiative provides local and regional visitors with a distinctive and memorable experience. Through collaboration with key government entities, partners, and sponsors, we are positioning Sealine as a leading destination for leisure, adventure, and cultural exploration. We look forward to welcoming visitors and delivering an exceptional experience that reflects Qatar's commitment to promote and enhance the Winter Activities in Sealine enhancing its status as a key destination.”

Visit Qatar is working closely with several government entities to deliver a world-class experience including, Ministry of Sports and Youth, who will oversee the activation of sports competitions, including volleyball and football, and will manage a dedicated cultural area to highlight Qatar's heritage. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change will provide space and will exhibit some oryxes.

Issa al-Harami, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, expressed his delight in supporting the Sealine Season activities, which provide comprehensive experience that combines sports and entertainment. He noted that these activations aim to foster interaction between the community and visitors through many innovative activities. Al-Harami highlighted the Ministry's focus on organising engaging sports competitions and recreational displays that reflect Qatar's rich heritage. These efforts, he explained, underscore the Ministry's commitment to developing events that meet the aspirations of all community members, with a strong emphasis on delivering an exceptional and inclusive experience.

Saleh Hassan Al-Kuwari, Director of the Natural Reserves Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, stated that the Ministry's participation in the Sealine Season activation, organised by Visit Qatar, underscores its efforts to advance local eco-tourism. This includes offering unique recreational activities to attract visitors and raising awareness about the importance of preserving Qatar's biodiversity to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

Al-Kuwari explained that the Ministry has allocated a space within the Sealine Season to exhibit the Arabian Oryx, an iconic environmental and cultural symbol of Qatar. This initiative provides visitors with an authentic representation of the region's wildlife, offering insights into Qatar's natural environment and highlighting the state's commitment to protecting endangered species.

He further noted that the activation presents an exceptional opportunity to highlight the unique environmental and cultural significance of the Sealine area, one of Qatar's premier eco-tourism destinations. Sealine is renowned for its natural beauty, featuring towering sand dunes and extensive coastlines that make it a standout location for eco-tourism.

Al-Kuwari also remarked that Sealine's distinctive environmental and geological features have fostered the development of a unique ecosystem, home to rare plant and animal species. These characteristics have earned the area the highest levels of environmental protection. He concluded by emphasising that Sealine is a prominent site for diverse mammal populations and is distinguished by its high sand dunes, which create a remarkable combination of geological formations and environmental attributes.

Qatar Sports For All (QSFA) will facilitate community-based sporting activities aimed at promoting health and well-being, creating opportunities for all visitors to engage in physical activity.

Abdulrahman bin Musallam Al Dosari, President of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, emphasised that the Federation's participation in the Sealine Season activities reflects its commitment to social responsibility.

As the executive arm of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Federation is dedicated to organising community sports activities that engage the widest possible segment of society.

These initiatives aim to provide opportunities for all groups to participate in sports regularly.

Al-Dosari affirmed the Federation's commitment to collaborating with various entities and institutions across the country to contribute to sports and recreational events, all of which promote a healthy lifestyle.

During the mid-academic year break, the Federation focuses on delivering a diverse range of high-quality sports and recreational activities suitable for all ages. T

These activities are designed to reach family gathering spots and attract youth, offering them constructive outlets while ensuring safe practices.

The goal is to embed sports into everyday life, encouraging regular exercise in alignment with the Federation's mission to promote health and well-being.

Several sponsors will also contribute to the activation's success, including Seashore providing event facilities, Mawater, who will display classic cars.

Outpost Al Barari will have an Arabic tent set-up, with a set menu, and henna artists. Qatar Calendar House will offer interactive exhibits on astronomy, enhancing the activation with educational content.

Sealine Season will also count with two big concerts on January 3 (Saad Juma & Dhom Al Tlasy) and on January 10 (Mohammed Al Bakri & Abdulaziz Al Thuehi) and many other entertainment shows and a special fireworks display on Fridays, offering a visual highlight for attendees.

As a highlight a Kite Festival will be hosted on January 16, 17 and 18 and Qatar Racing Club will have a car show on January 24.

On January 23 and 24, visitors can enjoy dazzling drone shows.

Additional to that a special cooking competition will be held on Thursday and Fridays hosted by Chef Bel5ams.

Various Destination Management Companies (DMCs) will assist in ensuring smooth operations.

Doha Bus will provide Desert Safari Tours and Monster Bus accommodates up to 32 seats for those seeking ultimate adventure across the stunning sand dunes. Strong will provide different activities as ATV, R/C Track and half day safari tours. Asfary will provide tethered balloon experience.

Oasis Stables offers horseback riding experiences and Halul Boat provides boat and fishing trips.

To complement the entertainment and activities there will be available F&B concessionaires, a Sports Family Zone Area and a kids obstacle course available to be used daily and calligraphy, falconry and facepainting during the weekends (Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays).

Situated at Al Sarab on Sealine Beach Road, the venue can host up to 10,000 visitors at once. It will offer extensive parking, full accessibility, and a diverse range of activities, ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone.



