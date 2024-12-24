Dr. Jeffrey Keysar Joins Advanced Spine & Posture As Chiropractic Physician

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanced Spine & Posture, a leader in unified care, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Jeffrey Keysar to its esteemed team of chiropractic professionals.

LAS VEGAS, ID, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Spine & Posture (ASP), a leader in unified care that aligns Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics®, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Jeffrey Keysar to its esteemed team of chiropractic professionals. With over 25 years of experience in Arizona and Nevada, Dr. Keysar brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for transformative patient care to ASP.

A Career Rooted in Purpose and Innovation

Dr. Keysar's journey into chiropractic care was deeply personal, inspired by his grandmother's struggles in the traditional medical system.“I decided to become a chiropractor after seeing how much of an impact chiropractic can have on someone's health without surgery or medication,” he shares. This motivation has fueled a distinguished career focused on corrective chiropractic care-a technical approach aimed at not just relieving pain but optimizing spinal structure to promote long-term health and vitality.

“Pain relief is relatively easy to achieve with chiropractic,” explains Dr. Keysar.“What sets our practice apart is our ability to literally change the spinal shape from a poor one to a more ideal one. Since structure dictates function, optimizing our patients' structure is the best way to help them avoid future symptoms and age more gracefully.”

Joining ASP: A Natural Fit

After a successful solo career, Dr. Keysar's decision to join ASP was driven by a long-standing relationship with Dr. Jason Jaeger, ASP's CEO.“The timing was simply right for us to join forces and bring all our talents to the table for the good of our patients and the community,” he states.

Dr. Keysar sees his role as a vital contributor to ASP's mission.“My goal is to bring 25-plus years of experience to the clinic daily and help more people feel better fast and stay that way for the rest of their lives.”

Vision for the Future

In his first year with ASP, Dr. Keysar aims to seamlessly integrate into the clinic's processes while learning from the experienced team.“This collaboration will maximize clinical outcomes for our patients and ensure efficient, high-quality care,” he says.

Dr. Keysar also envisions enhancing the patient experience by furthering ASP's reputation for excellence in corrective care.“My goal is to be the best corrective care chiropractor at the clinics where I work and contribute to the growth of the company in any way possible.”

A Commitment to Community Impact

Dr. Keysar's approach to chiropractic care emphasizes patient education and empowerment.“If I can show a patient in pain how they got to where they are and what the road to pain-free living and optimal health looks like through corrective care, then I've achieved something few other healthcare providers can,” he says.

Looking ahead, Dr. Keysar hopes to make ASP a household name within the communities it serves.“I want us, myself included, to do our jobs so well that patient satisfaction, clinical success, and growth are foregone conclusions,” he asserts.

A Personal Touch

Dr. Keysar's philosophy is shaped by his encounters with pioneering figures in chiropractic care during his early career.“If I had not crossed paths with them, I might not have learned about the importance of corrective care. Thankfully, this approach has served my patients and myself well,” he reflects.

To the ASP community and beyond, Dr. Keysar offers a message of service and partnership:“I'm here to listen, to offer solutions, and to be a partner in your journey to better movement, less pain, and more ability to do whatever you want for the rest of your life.”

About Advanced Spine & Posture

Advanced Spine & Posture is dedicated to providing comprehensive and innovative chiropractic care, combining cutting-edge approaches with compassionate service. We align Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics® to transform lives through health and wellness, continuing to set the standard in patient care.

