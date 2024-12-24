Sisters Of The Valley Launch Petition To Improve Small Business Experiences On Meta's Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Making Together

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley , a small business dedicated to holistic healing products, has launched a petition encouraging Meta (formerly Facebook) to enhance support and transparency for small businesses. This campaign aims to address challenges that small entrepreneurs, holistic practitioners, and other innovators face while using Meta's platforms to connect with their communities.The petition highlights that the company is collecting advertising revenues while shadow banning content, two things at cross purposes. The Sisters wish to educate the public and especially small businesses on the fact that when engaging on social platforms, these two causes will dilute each other. The petition requests clarity in regard to these cross-purpose apps, alignment between advertising investments and audience reach, and better tools to address account issues. These requests reflect challenges encountered not only by the Sisters of the Valley but also by countless small businesses and practitioners navigating federally legal industries.Why This Petition MattersSmall businesses play a vital role in local economies and innovation, yet they face unique hurdles when leveraging digital platforms. The petition focuses on fostering a fairer environment by encouraging Meta to prioritize transparency, security, and support.“Our goal is to work collaboratively with Meta to ensure their platform continues to support small businesses like ours,” said Sister Camilla of the Sisters of the Valley.“We believe in the potential of digital platforms to empower entrepreneurs and connect communities, and this petition is about opening a dialogue to make those connections stronger.”Who This Will BenefitThe petition advocates for:Fair Advertising Practices: Aligning ad performance with expected audience reach.Transparency: Notifications when the ad spend is at cross-purpose with the platform visibilityImproved Customer Support: Providing accessible resources for addressing these issues.If successful, this campaign will benefit small businesses across industries by improving their ability to thrive in the digital economy while serving the communities that depend on them.Join the CampaignThe Sisters of the Valley invite small businesses, practitioners, and supporters to join the conversation and sign their petition on Change .For additional insights into their journey and the changes they hope to inspire, read the full article here.About Sisters of the ValleyThe Sisters of the Valley is a California-based small business dedicated to crafting natural, ethical products for holistic healing. Since 2015, they have relied on social media to build a global community and advocate for sustainable business practices.

Sister Kate

Sisters of the Valley

+1 209-626-6601

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.