Domestic Tourism Market To Reach USD 6.73 Trillion By 2030, Top Impacting Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The domestic size was expected to reach $6,736.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global domestic tourism market generated $1.22 trillion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.73 trillion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.Increase in trend of online bookings, inclination toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, and rise in social media influence and its positive impact on the travel industry drive the growth of the global domestic tourism market. However, insufficient supportive infrastructure hindered market expansion. On the other hand, demand for enhanced service standards and emergence of eco-friendly tourism present new opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global domestic tourism market based on location, mode of booking, tour type, age group, and region.Download Sample Copy Of Report@Based on location, the interstate travel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the local or regional travel segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on mode of booking, the OTA segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global domestic tourism market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the direct booking segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the domestic tourism market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the domestic tourism industry.Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global domestic tourism market analyzed in the research include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLCCox & Kings Ltd.Butterfield & RobinsonMicato SafariKensington ToursTauck, Inc.Thomas Cook India Ltd.Scott Dunn Ltd.TUI GroupTravcoa CorporationCarlson Wagonlit TravelAmerican Express TravelJTB Americas, Ltd.Expedia Group, Inc.Travel Leaders GroupWorld Travel, Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

