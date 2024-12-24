IAEA Records Damage To Substations Critical To NPP Operation Over Russian Attacks
Date
12/24/2024 10:07:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IAEA mission assessed the damage sustained as a result of Russian attacks in November and December on energy infrastructure facilities that are critical for delivering nuclear power plants' capacity to consumers and ensuring the powere supply to cover NPP power units' own needs.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform saw.
"Russia's attacks on civilian energy facilities, in particular key substations, directly threaten the nuclear and radiation safety of all of Europe. It is very important to involve international experts to record the consequences of actual damage to energy infrastructure, identified as key for the safe operation of NPPs," emphasized Energy Minister German Galushchenko.
According to the minister, coordination between the Ukrainian side and international partners is aimed at reducing the risks of nuclear incidents in the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
Read also:
IAEA extends monitoring mission at substations
critical for NPP operation
It is noted that while deployed at the specified facilities, IAEA experts, accompanied by representatives of NPC Ukrenergo, NNEGC Energoatom, and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, documented damage to electrical substations resulting from Russian attacks in November and December. In particular, the experts were able to compare the intensity of the strikes and, as a result, damage to facilities from past attacks.
In addition, the IAEA representatives documented progress of the ongoing restoration work and the current capacity of electrical substations.
As reported earlier, on December 12, the IAEA Board of Governors, at an extraordinary meeting initiated by Ukraine, adopted a resolution on the inadmissibility of Russian attacks on infrastructure critical to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.
On December 13, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including substations critical to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.
Photo: gov
MENAFN24122024000193011044ID1109027648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.