IAEA Records Damage To Substations Critical To NPP Operation Over Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IAEA mission assessed the damage sustained as a result of Russian in November and December on infrastructure facilities that are critical for delivering nuclear power plants' capacity to consumers and ensuring the powere to cover NPP power units' own needs.

This was reported by the of Energy , Ukrinform saw.

"Russia's attacks on civilian energy facilities, in particular key substations, directly threaten the nuclear and radiation safety of all of Europe. It is very important to involve international experts to record the consequences of actual damage to energy infrastructure, identified as key for the safe operation of NPPs," emphasized Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

According to the minister, coordination between the Ukrainian side and international partners is aimed at reducing the risks of nuclear incidents in the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

IAEA extends monitoring mission atcritical for NPP operation

It is noted that while deployed at the specified facilities, IAEA experts, accompanied by representatives of NPC Ukrenergo, NNEGC Energoatom, and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, documented damage to electrical substations resulting from Russian attacks in November and December. In particular, the experts were able to compare the intensity of the strikes and, as a result, damage to facilities from past attacks.

In addition, the IAEA representatives documented progress of the ongoing restoration work and the current capacity of electrical substations.

As reported earlier, on December 12, the IAEA Board of Governors, at an extraordinary meeting initiated by Ukraine, adopted a resolution on the inadmissibility of Russian attacks on infrastructure critical to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.

On December 13, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including substations critical to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.

Photo: gov