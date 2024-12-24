Kuwaiti Charity Concludes Relief Prog. For Syrian Refugees S.Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Namaa Charity concluded on Tuesday a relief program to support 4,880 Syrian refugees in Urfa, Gaziantep, Kilis, Antakya, and Reyhanli in southern Turkiye.

The program included distributing food, winter clothes, heating materials, and to orphans and impoverished families, said Relief Director at Namaa Chairty, Khaled Al-Shammari in a statement to KUNA.

Namaa Charity is dedicated to reinforcing Kuwait's humanitarian role by providing relief and aid to the disadvantaged, especially during the winter, he added.

Founded in 1977 as an integrated institutional development system to contribute to human building and the renaissance of societies, Namaa Charity is working to enhance its action with the values of integrity, institutional and transparency in its humanitarian work areas inside and outside the State of Kuwait. (end)

