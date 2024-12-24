UP Delegation In Jharkhand, Invites People To Visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 24 (IANS) A high-level delegation from the Uttar Pradesh is currently on a visit to Jharkhand to extend a formal invitation to its residents for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025.

As part of this effort, Uttar Pradesh ministers Yogendra Upadhyay and Suresh Rahi met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Hemant Soren, here on Tuesday.

The ministers presented them with holy Ganga water, a symbol of the Mahakumbh, and an official invitation on behalf of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ministers also conducted a roadshow in Ranchi earlier in the day, inviting people to attend the grand spiritual event.

Addressing a press conference, they highlighted that over 45 crore devotees are expected to participate in the Mahakumbh, a 45-day congregation celebrated every 12 years.

Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, this edition of the Mahakumbh is set to be divine, grand, and eco-friendly, with extensive preparations by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The ministers emphasised that the Mahakumbh offers a unique opportunity for spiritual growth and a deeper understanding of Indian culture and traditions.“For the first time, the event will feature advanced digital measures. QR code-based vehicle passes, a multilingual digital lost-and-found centre, and software-driven tent city allocation will ensure smooth management. Headcount monitoring will also be conducted using modern technology,” they said.

The Jharkhand government has issued necessary safety guidelines for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. It has urged pilgrims to download the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 mobile app, secure accommodations before travel, and ensure health check-ups for individuals over 60 or those with pre-existing conditions.

This grand event, considered the largest public gathering in the world, draws millions of pilgrims, ascetics, saints, sadhus and devotees from all corners of India and across the world. It promises to unite millions in a celebration of spirituality, culture, and tradition.

The Uttar Pradesh government is pulling out all stops to make Mahakumbh 2025 a grand affair and memorable experience for devotees.