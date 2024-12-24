Azerbaijani Female Farmers In Rural Areas Get Support Within Framework Of AFAQ Project
Date
12/24/2024 9:08:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Under the Agricultural Procurement and supply OJSC of the
Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Activities of Azerbaijani
Women (AFAQ) project, supported by PASHA Holding, has been
assisting female farmers.
Azernews reports that the Ministry of
Agriculture's Public Relations and Information Support Department
noted that recent support activities were conducted in the Agsu,
Sheki, and Tartar regions. In these regions, female farmers engaged
in Agriculture were provided with training in livestock and poultry
farming, along with necessary equipment.
Specifically, a total of 17 women across the three regions
received 13 feed shredders, 1 grain mill, 1 separator, 2
incubators, and 1 milk machine.
The AFAQ project aims to expand the activities of female farmers
in the agricultural sector, increase profitability and productivity
on their farms, and promote women's entrepreneurial activities.
To date, 834 farmers have received training in various
agricultural fields under the AFAQ project. In total, 283 women
across 27 regions have been supported with relevant equipment and
assets.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109027577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.