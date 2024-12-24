Azerbaijani Female Farmers In Rural Areas Get Support Within Framework Of AFAQ Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Under the Agricultural Procurement and OJSC of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Activities of Azerbaijani Women (AFAQ) project, supported by PASHA Holding, has been assisting female farmers.

Azernews reports that the of Agriculture's Public Relations and Information Support Department noted that recent support activities were conducted in the Agsu, Sheki, and Tartar regions. In these regions, female farmers engaged in were provided with training in livestock and poultry farming, along with necessary equipment.

Specifically, a total of 17 women across the three regions received 13 feed shredders, 1 grain mill, 1 separator, 2 incubators, and 1 milk machine.

The AFAQ project aims to expand the activities of female farmers in the agricultural sector, increase profitability and productivity on their farms, and promote women's entrepreneurial activities.

To date, 834 farmers have received training in various agricultural fields under the AFAQ project. In total, 283 women across 27 regions have been supported with relevant equipment and assets.