عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Female Farmers In Rural Areas Get Support Within Framework Of AFAQ Project

Azerbaijani Female Farmers In Rural Areas Get Support Within Framework Of AFAQ Project


12/24/2024 9:08:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Under the Agricultural Procurement and supply OJSC of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Activities of Azerbaijani Women (AFAQ) project, supported by PASHA Holding, has been assisting female farmers.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Agriculture's Public Relations and Information Support Department noted that recent support activities were conducted in the Agsu, Sheki, and Tartar regions. In these regions, female farmers engaged in Agriculture were provided with training in livestock and poultry farming, along with necessary equipment.

Specifically, a total of 17 women across the three regions received 13 feed shredders, 1 grain mill, 1 separator, 2 incubators, and 1 milk machine.

The AFAQ project aims to expand the activities of female farmers in the agricultural sector, increase profitability and productivity on their farms, and promote women's entrepreneurial activities.

To date, 834 farmers have received training in various agricultural fields under the AFAQ project. In total, 283 women across 27 regions have been supported with relevant equipment and assets.

MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109027577


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search