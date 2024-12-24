Global Gynecology Drugs Market To Reach $54.1 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 5.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gynecology Drugs Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gynecology drugs market size has surged in recent years . It will grow from $41.56 billion in 2023 to $43.78 billion in 2024, noting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. Such growth during the historic period can be attributed to numerous factors like the introduction of drugs with novel mechanisms, a rise in educational tools and awareness on menopause, a rise in long-acting reversible contraceptives, a shift in lifestyles, increasing healthcare awareness and expenditure, government initiatives, and augmented pharmaceutical research and development expenditure.

How is the growth of gynecology drugs market projected in the future years?

In the next few years, leading up to 2028, the gynecology drugs market size is extrapolated to see committed growth, reaching up to $54.1 billion. The forecasted compound annual growth rate CAGR is 5.4%. The growth expected in the forecast period is due to factors like the increase in awareness and usage of contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy HRT, age-related rise in gynecological cancers, a spike in ovarian cancer, prevalence of gynecological diseases, further increment in healthcare expenditure, and rising investment to grasp the mechanisms of endometriosis and its treatment.

What drives the growth of the global gynecology drugs market?

One of the main drivers of growth for the gynecological drugs market is the rise in the number of women suffering from ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer, a type of cancer, originates in the ovaries, an integral part of the female reproductive system. Gynecological drugs significantly contribute to the management of ovarian cancer by offering targeted and effective treatment options thus improving survival rates and enhancing the quality of life for patients. For instance, it is anticipated by Globocan that the global incidence of ovarian cancer will rise to 434,184 by 2040. This growing incidence of ovarian cancer is projected to boost the market for gynecological drugs in the forecast period.

Are there major players to look out for in the gynecology drugs market report?

Are there new developments to look forward to in this field?

Drug manufacturers are dedicating significant resources in the development of personalized cancer vaccines, including those for gynecological cancers. A few have already reached clinical trial phases. Pharmaceutical companies are amalgamating genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments customized for specific patients. Moderna announced the result of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with both resected adjuvant and unresected advanced solid tumors. The results were positive when mRNA personalized cancer vaccine PCV mRNA-4157 was administered, either alone or in combination with Merck pembrolizumab KEYTRUDA. At present, the vaccine is in phase 2 clinical trial.

So how is the gynecology drugs market segmented, anyway?

The gynecology drugs market covered in this report is segmented as follows -

1 By Therapeutics: Hormonal Therapy, Non-Hormonal Therapy

2 By Indication: Gynecology Cancers, Menopausal Disorder, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Contraception, Other Indications

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

What are the regional insights into the gynecology drugs market?

During the year 2023, North America was the largest region in the gynecology drugs market. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gynecology drugs market report are diverse, ranging from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, to Africa.

