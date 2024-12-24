Yu Liu, Vice President Of Baijiayun, To Attend 2024 Jixin AIGC Summit For Exploring New Industry Landscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC ), a one-stop AI solution provider, today announced that it will attend the 2024 AIGC Summit soon.

Recently, the 2024 AIGC Summit, hosted by "Jixin", a venture capital and research that focuses on industrial AI, is about to kick off. As an outstanding enterprise representative that has successfully implemented AI in various industries, Baijiayun has been invited to attend. Yu Liu, the vice president of Baijiayun, will share unique insights at the summit to promote industry communication and progress.

This summit focuses on the in-depth application of AIGC technology in vertical scenarios, aiming to analyze the strategies, practices and successful experiences of AI going global, grasp the pulse of the development of the times, build a more open and win-win AIGC industrial ecosystem on a global scale, and open a new chapter for the future.

As an important participant in the AIGC field, Baijiayun has achieved remarkable results in technological innovation and application implementation. Vice President Yu Liu has been deeply involved in many core businesses and strategic decisions during the development of the company and has rich experience and profound insights in the application practice of AIGC technology. His attendance at this summit is expected to bring the latest achievements and innovative ideas of Baijiayun in vertical scenario applications and international market expansion, providing valuable references and inspirations for industry colleagues, further stimulating the innovation vitality and development momentum of the industry, and promoting the AIGC industry to a new peak. Many industry insiders are looking forward to this summit with full anticipation. It is believed that with the joint efforts of all parties, a clear and promising blueprint for the future development of the AIGC industry will be drawn.

