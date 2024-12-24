A’Saffa Foods team crowned champions of Al Rusayl Industrial City Football Cup 2024

(MENAFN- Madayn) A’Saffa Foods team clinched the title of Al Rusayl Industrial City Football Cup 2024 with a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Oman Cables team, following a goalless draw in regular time. The match was held at Oman Cement football field under the auspices of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, and attended by several officials from the public and private sectors.

Salim Al Kharusi, Supervisor of the Tournament, highlighted the tournament’s long-standing history, dating back to its launch in 1996. “The initiative began as part of an open day organised by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” to strengthen social and athletic ties among employees in Al Rusayl Industrial City. Over the years, it has transformed into an annual tradition that fosters competitiveness and teamwork, and hence attracting growing participation from companies operating in the industrial city,” Al Kharusi pointed out.

He added, “Al Rusayl Industrial City Football Cup is more than a sports competition; it offers a platform for enhancing collaboration, celebrating workers’ efforts, and promoting community spirit. Madayn’s commitment to organising this tournament annually reflects its vision of building strong relationships with investors and employees while strengthening a positive and engaging environment in the industrial sector.”

This year’s teams included the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, National Aluminium Products Company (NAPCO), Nuhas Oman, Nafith Logistics Services, Reem Batteries, Oasis Water, Muscat Steel, Oman Cement, A’Saffa Foods, Oman Cables, Federal Transformers and Switchgears, and United Engineering Services.





