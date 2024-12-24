A Coastal Culinary Journey Awaits at Zafran Indian Kitchen Across UAE and KSA

(MENAFNEditorial)

New Seafood Sensation Menu Will Have You Hooked

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Zafran Indian Kitchen, known for its contemporary and bold takes on Indian cuisine, has launched a limited-edition Seafood Sensation menu across its outlets in UAE and KSA.

Celebrating the freshest seafood, complemented by bold spices, aromatic herbs, and tropical sweetness, the menu is inspired by the rich coastal culinary traditions of places as diverse as the sun-kissed shores of Western India and the vibrant coastal kitchens of Southeast Asia.

From the delicate flavours of Tandoor-Cooked Seekh Kebab to a zesty and refreshing Prawn, Avocado & Mango Salad, Zafran's new menu captures the essence of coastal cooking through expertly balanced dishes that excite the senses. The Herb Marinated Steamed Pomfret, delicately steamed to preserve its tenderness, is served alongside sautéed vegetables and potatoes whilst the rich, aromatic Goan-style fish curry is a tribute to the bold flavours of India's coastal regions and promises to warm the soul with every bite.

If you’re dining with friends and family, a great option is the Oceanic Feast Platter, a seafood lover’s paradise featuring grilled prawns, Hariyali salmon tikka, seafood seekh kebabs, and tawa-cooked fish, all served with sautéed potatoes, grilled corn, and a fresh green salad. Ideal for sharing, this platter is a true showcase of the ocean's finest.

And if you’re a traditionalist, the fragrant and hearty Mixed seafood biryani, is a must-try.

“The region’s diverse and cosmopolitan dining culture thrives on new experiences and quality ingredients and this menu is designed with the discerning local diner in mind, offering an unparalleled experience where fresh, sustainably sourced seafood meets bold Indian flavours,” said Sajeev Chellatu, Brand Executive Chef, Zafran Indian Kitchen.

Whether you're a seafood lover or simply in the mood for something extraordinary, this beautifully crafted selection is sure to satisfy. The menu is now available across Zafran Indian Kitchen outlets in the UAE and KSA.

