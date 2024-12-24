Hotpack Global welcomes Amnesty beneficiary Syed Irfan Nazar, reinforcing commitment to community welfare

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai, UAE – December 24, 2024 – Hotpack Global, the UAE’s leading manufacturer of sustainable food packaging products, has announced that it started onboarding selected individuals from the 100 shortlisted list of candidates, with 15 people already in the payroll, who utilised the opportunity to regularise their visa status under the recent UAE Amnesty scheme.

Among the recruited candidates, Mr. Syed Irfan Nazar has been provided a life-changing opportunity at a time when he faced significant challenges due to his visa-related issues.

The Pakistani national remarked that he endured a difficult period in his life when visa fines amounting to AED 150,000 left him in a precarious position. “Unable to pay the fines, I was left unemployed and struggled to provide support for my family, with my children forced to stop attending school.”

Thanks to the UAE government’s amnesty program and Hotpack Global’s employment drive, Nazar’s circumstances have transformed.

Hotpack Global played a pivotal role in helping Nazar rebuild his life. Following the amnesty program’s waiver of his visa fines, Nazar applied for a position at Hotpack Global and was quickly hired. Now, he works as part of the company’s logistics team, earning a steady income that allows him to support his family and send his children back to school.

Sharing his gratitude, Syed Irfan Nazar expressed, "I can’t thank the UAE government and Hotpack Global enough for giving me a fresh start. This job means everything to me—it’s my chance to rebuild my life and ensure a better future for my children.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Chairman and Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “We are honored to be part of a transformative program that reflects the UAE’s humanitarian values. As part of GDRFA's initiative to regularize the visa status of illegal migrants, we launched a job desk at the Al Awir GDRFA Amnesty Tent to assist individuals in securing valid work visas and a stable future.”

“Among those who approached our amnesty job help desk was Mr. Syed Irfan Nazar, whose journey of resilience and determination deeply inspires us. By offering employment opportunities to individuals like Mr. Irfan, we aim to provide more than just jobs—we strive to create pathways to hope, stability, and growth, reaffirming our commitment to supporting the community,” he added.

Hotpack Global has committed to providing 200 job opportunities to amnesty seekers, with over 100 candidates already shortlisted. The roles encompass various skill levels, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Nazar is one of over 10 individuals already hired through this program, with plans underway to expand hiring in the coming months.

This initiative aligns with Hotpack Global’s longstanding commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). By contributing to community welfare, the company reinforces its dedication to the UAE’s vision of creating a prosperous and inclusive society.

This programme is in the same spirit as the Hotpack Happiness Initiative, through which has undertaken various efforts to improve the well-being of its workforce while achieving broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals. Hotpack has implemented several programs aimed at enhancing employee welfare, including the establishment of a Dh5 million welfare fund. This fund provides significant benefits such as child education scholarships, healthcare support for families, and a Make a Wish programme. These efforts demonstrate Hotpack's commitment to ensuring that its employees and their families have the resources they need to thrive.





