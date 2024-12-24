عربي


Azerbaijani, Turkish Ground Forces Commanders Meet To Discuss Military Cooperation

12/24/2024 8:07:53 AM

Qabil Ashirov

On December 24, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander of the Ground Forces, met with army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews report.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the meeting focused on the current state of military cooperation and prospects for development. The importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises to further improve the knowledge and skills of the military personnel of both brotherly countries was emphasized.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged detailed views on other issues of mutual interest.

