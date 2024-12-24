Azerbaijani, Turkish Ground Forces Commanders Meet To Discuss Military Cooperation
12/24/2024 8:07:53 AM
On December 24, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev, Deputy Minister
of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander of the
Ground Forces, met with army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu,
Commander of the Ground Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, who is
on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews
report.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the meeting focused on the
current state of military cooperation and prospects for
development. The importance of increasing the intensity of joint
exercises to further improve the knowledge and skills of the
military personnel of both brotherly countries was emphasized.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged detailed views on
other issues of mutual interest.
