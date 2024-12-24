Victor Gonzalez Herrera Honors Leaders In Altruism In Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Victor Gonzalez HerreraNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Victor Gonzalez Dr. Simi Altruism Award celebrates individuals and organizations committed to improving vulnerable communities and protecting the environment. Hosted by the Dr. Simi Foundation , the event brought together social leaders, activists, and experts at the Alcazar of Chapultepec Castle. Victor Gonzalez Herrera , president of Grupo Por un Pais Mejor , led the ceremony.“We need more stories that inspire and fewer negative messages. Recognizing those who bring solutions and hope is a priority,” said Gonzalez Herrera during his opening remarks. The ceremony awarded three gold medals and distributed donations totaling 1.5 million pesos to honor projects focused on social assistance, disability support, and environmental sustainability.The nationwide call for nominations attracted 155 submissions. A panel of experts evaluated each project based on its impact and relevance. Astrid Garcia Gallegos, director of the Dr. Simi Foundation, highlighted participants' dedication and praised the projects' quality.Among the recipients, Estefania Lozano Gallardo, founder of the organization Lober, earned the individual award in the Social Altruist category. Her decade-long work in Durango has facilitated organ transplants and provided financial aid to patients. Guadalupe Torre Lopez, creator of the Techo Seguro project, received recognition for supporting older women without family networks in San Luis Potosi.In the institutional category, the Organismo de Nutricion Infantil in Jalisco was honored for combating child malnutrition in 1954. The organization received a 500,000-pesos donation to expand its programs. Amor y Gozo en Accion, based in Morelos, was acknowledged for providing comprehensive care to women facing emotional or mental health challenges. Comunidad y Ambiente Adonai in Oaxaca received an award for implementing self-sustaining projects that enhance community living standards.Each award went beyond formal recognition, opening new opportunities for those who need it most. Victor Gonzalez Herrera emphasized the necessity of supporting these initiatives to strengthen social bonds and foster a more equitable society.The event concluded with a performance by soprano and actress Susana Zavaleta, who captivated the audience with her talent. Figures such as Angelica Aragon and Martha Lilia Gonzalez Orozco, director of the Grupo Bafar Foundation, also attended, lending their presence to an evening that celebrated solidarity and art.Gonzalez Herrera described the awards as both recognition and motivation, encouraging others to take action for societal and environmental benefits. This event demonstrates how altruism can create meaningful, sustainable change.The Dr. Simi Foundation plans to expand the scope of the award in future editions, positioning it as a key platform for recognizing altruistic efforts in Mexico. Victor Gonzalez Herrera reaffirmed his commitment to fostering change through organized citizen initiatives, underscoring the critical role of collective action in addressing social and environmental challenges.

