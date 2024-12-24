Man detains for setting woman on fire in Brooklyn subway, leading to her death

(MENAFN) New York City police apprehended a guy accused of lighting fire to a woman on the subway in Brooklyn, who died as a result of the act, which authorities described as "one of the most depraved crimes" a person could conduct.



The man "calmly walked up to the victim" on the F train in Brooklyn and set her ablaze on Sunday morning, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference.



"The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds," she stated, sayinh that police went to the location and the fire was turned off with an extinguisher.



"Unfortunately it was too late and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene."



Reviewing footage from body cameras, the police got a clear image of the suspect as he "had stayed on the scene, and was seated on a bench on the platform just outside the train car," Tisch said.



