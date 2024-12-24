US nationals strongly advised to departure eastern European nation

(MENAFN) The US State Department has issued a warning urging American citizens to leave Belarus immediately and avoid traveling there. This advisory, originally dated December 18 but publicly released on Monday, highlights concerns over the country's "arbitrary enforcement of local laws," the risk of detention, and potential civil unrest. The warning also points to Belarus's involvement in supporting Russia during the Ukraine conflict, which contributes to the "heightened volatility" of the region.



Americans in Belarus are cautioned that their communications could be monitored by local security services, and they have been advised to reconsider bringing electronic devices into the country. Those who still choose to travel are warned to avoid public demonstrations, as they may face arrest without diplomatic assistance. The advisory also advises caution with social media use and suggests logging out of accounts while in Belarus.



The warning comes amidst ongoing concerns about Belarus’s political climate, though recent months have seen a lull in public protests. Speculation has arisen that the advisory may signal potential unrest, but the State Department clarified that it was reissued after periodic review with no changes.

