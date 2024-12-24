Doctor Who Joy To The World OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The New Episode Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Doctor Who Christmas special, Joy to the World, is set to premiere shortly. Fans of the long-running series can look forward to a festive episode that blends time travel, suspense and holiday intrigue.

This latest instalment continues the successful partnership between the BBC and , offering Indian audiences an exclusive chance to join the Doctor on another thrilling adventure.

The story follows Joy Almondo, played by Nicola Coughlan, a new character in the Doctor Who universe. Joy checks into a hotel in London in 2024, only to discover a hidden portal leading to the mysterious Time Hotel. There, she encounters unexpected dangers, including dinosaurs and strange time anomalies.

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong in Netflix 's Sex Education, portrays the Doctor. During the Christmas season, he joins Joy in unravelling the secrets of the Time Hotel while racing against time to stop a global threat.

With a runtime of approximately 56 minutes, the episode promises a mix of festive spirit and the excitement fans have come to expect from Doctor Who.

The special episode features a talented cast, with Ncuti Gatwa reprising his role as the Doctor and Nicola Coughlan debuting as Joy Almondo. Joel Fry, Steph de Whalley, Jonathan Aris, Julia Watson, and Niamh Marie Smith play supporting roles.

Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and produced under Steven Moffat's guidance, the episode maintains the high production standards associated with the web series .

Doctor Who Joy to the World: When and where to watch

Joy to the World is designed to delight fans with its combination of festive cheer and gripping drama. The Christmas special brings the holiday spirit and offers a thrilling ride through time and space, making it a perfect watch for the season.