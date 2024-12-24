AFU Defeat Convoy Of Russian Armored Vehicles In Vremivsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Vremivsk direction, near the village of Novyi Komar, Ukrainian defenders defeated a column of Russian armored and destroyed enemy personnel.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia military unit reported this in Telegram .

“The other day, near Novyi Komar, the occupants stormed the positions of our defenders with a column of armored vehicles - three tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle. Such brazen mechanized assaults by the occupiers in the area of responsibility of the of this brigade are regular, so our defenders had time to develop a countermeasure. The unit's FPV drones were quickly dispatched to intercept the enemy's armored vehicles. Thanks to the skill and accuracy of the drone operators, both enemy vehicles and personnel were destroyed,” the statement said.

As noted, the enemy tried to break into the village of Novyi Komar north of Velyka Novosilka, but the soldiers stood their ground and stopped the enemy assault.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 24, 2024 amounted to about 777,720 people, including 1,630 people over the previous day. The Defense Forces also destroyed 9,624 (+9) Russian tanks, 1,915 (+30) armored combat vehicles, 2,132 (+10) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) MLRS, 1,030 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 20,834 (+44), cruise missiles - 2,948 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 32,086 (+47), special equipment - 3,667 (+3).

The photo is illustrative