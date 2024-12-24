Tajurba Business Network Hosted A Successful SME IPO Workshop, Empowering Over 100 Smes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd December 2024- Tajurba Business Network, India\'s leading for training entrepreneurs and business owners, recently organized a SME at \"HOME\" Vasant Kunj, Delhi, to empower SME owners with the knowledge and guidance of having themselves listed in the SME exchange. The workshop was attended by over 100 SME owners who came from different corners of the world. The esteemed founders of Tajurba Business Network, Suresh Mansharamani and Uma Mansharamani, presided over the highly energetic event, as they highlighted the paradigm shifts happening in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.



The workshop featured sessions by several dignitaries, like Pankal Passi of Narnila, a merchant banking firm in India and Tanuj Kumar who is another renowned investment banker. The breakdown of the SME IPO process, including the financial and legal regularity, was discussed by the former, while the latter shed light on the practical steps to be taken in the pre-IPO process. All in all, the sessions helped SME business owners understand the process of creating a strong foundation for success in the SME exchange by being ready for the market.



Another highlight of the workshop was the presentation by Chirag Sharma, founder of Drone Nation, the first Indian drone company to list on NSE. In a highly enlightening session, he shared his journey of entrepreneurial success, wherein he successfully raised a whopping 44 crore rupee from an IPO. He further shared how he led the company to a valuation of 500 crore in a short span of time through successful IPO management.



Reflecting upon the objectives of the workshop, Suresh Mansharamani, Founder of Tajurba, said, \"The SME Exchange is an effective platform for scaling up businesses and raising the required growth capital. We are here to simplify the IPO process and enable the SMEs to take that leap with confidence. By 2029, we look forward to supporting 500 SMEs in listings on the SME Exchanges, enabling them to emerge as substantial contributors to India\'s economy.\"



The meeting ended with the hosts highlighting the importance of IPO and discussing finances and legal considerations. The hosts also motivated the participants, helping them realise their underlying potential to strengthen their self-belief. All in all, it was a successful event that contributed to creating a thriving environment for SMEs to grow and achieve success in India\'s competitive landscape.





