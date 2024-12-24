Ministry of Industry outlines key achievements under National E-Commerce Strategy for 2023-2025

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and outlined key achievements under the National Strategy for 2023-2025, focusing on four main areas: legal and regulatory frameworks, trade logistics, trade facilitation and payment solutions, infrastructure and ICT services, and skills development and access to finance. In the legal and regulatory frameworks area, the Ministry, in collaboration with partners, assessed the legislation governing e-commerce. A specialized team worked on developing a legal structure to regulate e-commerce and address existing gaps, aiming to strengthen the regulatory environment for the sector.



Regarding skills development and access to finance, the Ministry has been active in publishing market data and reports in both English and Arabic on the Jordanian export platform, through the Export House Company. Additionally, a training initiative, "ecomConnect," was launched, offering a comprehensive program by e-commerce experts that includes online materials to equip participants with the necessary skills to expand into new markets. The program initially attracted 25 companies. The national e-commerce strategy also supports projects to enhance e-commerce usage among Jordanian businesses, along with financing programs to assist small and micro enterprises in adopting modern trade tools. Furthermore, the Ministry is working on a program to connect university students with Jordanian companies to foster innovation and build institutional capacity to utilize e-commerce and modern marketing technologies.



In trade logistics, trade facilitation, and payment solutions, the Ministry prepared a feasibility study for establishing an e-commerce and e-logistics center in partnership with the Aqaba Development Company. An action plan is being developed to address challenges and optimize areas for improvement. Additionally, the E-Commerce and Express Transport Customs Center was set up to handle customs clearance for e-commerce exports and imports. This center, in collaboration with Jordan Customs and the Post Department, serves as a logistics hub for e-commerce imports. New mechanisms have also been introduced to facilitate secure payment processing for e-commerce transactions. For the infrastructure and ICT services pillar, the Ministry aims to provide accurate data to inform policy decisions. This is being achieved by building a database in collaboration with the Department of Statistics, which will include national statistics on local and cross-border e-commerce of goods and services. Efforts are underway to attract experts for a study to assess the current situation and determine data exchange methods. These initiatives form the foundation for Jordan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its e-commerce sector and position itself as a regional leader in digital trade.

