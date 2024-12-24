Penfed Credit Union Offers $300 Bonus For Financing An Auto Loan And Setting Up Recurring Payments With Penfed Checking Account
Date
12/24/2024 5:34:40 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
To qualify, members must finance a new car or refinance a current auto loan from another lender with a PenFed Auto Loan and make the first two payments to the loan by establishing a recurring payment from a PenFed Checking account. The $300 bonus will be deposited to the member's PenFed Checking or Savings account within 60 days of eligibility completion or by June 30, 2025, whichever is sooner.
"At PenFed, anyone can join, and our members now have the opportunity to drive away with an extra $300 as they achieve their financial dreams and enjoy PenFed's great rates," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia.
PenFed's auto loans are up to $150,000 and members can view their pre-qualified loan offers with a soft pull, so their credit scores aren't affectediii.
PenFed Checking account holders also can get paid up to two days early when they set up direct depositiv.
To learn more, please visit .
About PenFed Credit Union
Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.8 million members worldwide with over $32.7 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind.
PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit
PenFed , like us on
Facebook
and follow us @PenFed on
X . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on
LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.
|
______________________
|
i The auto purchase and refinance cash bonus of $300 will apply to loans over $10,000 when the first two recurring payments are made from a
PenFed Checking account. Applies to all purchase and refinance loan applications received at PenFed between 12/18/2024 and 1/31/2025; refinance loans must be refinanced from another institution. PenFed internal refinances and refinance loans originated from 3rd party partners are not eligible for this promotion. A PenFed Checking account does not have to be opened prior to 12/18/2024 but must be used to make the first two recurring payments and remain open until June 1, 2025, to qualify for the bonus. The loan must be currently active and have the first two recurring monthly payments posted to the auto loan from a PenFed Checking account to qualify for the bonus. The $300 bonus will be deposited to the member's PenFed Checking or Savings account within 60 days of eligibility completion or by June 30, 2025, whichever is sooner. The promotional bonus will be reported on the year-end Form 1099-INT as taxable income. PenFed may discontinue or change the promotion at any time. Other restrictions may apply.
ii Access America Checking Account is a variable rate account. APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 0.35% applies to accounts with a daily balance of $20,000-$50,000 and a monthly direct deposit of $500 or more. An APY of 0.15% applies to accounts with a daily balance of less than $20,000 and a monthly direct deposit of $500 or more. APYs are valid as of the last dividend declaration date of December 1, 2024, and are subject to change at any time. For both Access America Checking and Free Checking, fees may reduce earnings on account. Minimum deposit of $25 required to open an account. When an account is terminated prior to the end of a statement cycle, dividends will be paid if the aggregate direct deposit requirement is met on the date of account termination.
iii The initial inquiry will be a soft pull that will not affect your credit score. If you choose to initiate a loan application after checking your rates, you will be required to authorize a full credit report inquiry, which would be considered a hard pull and may affect your credit.
iv
Early access to direct deposit is available for all PenFed members that set up a direct deposit with their employer or other payor. Early direct deposit eligibility may vary between pay periods and timing of payors funding.
SOURCE PenFed Credit Union
MENAFN24122024003732001241ID1109026931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.