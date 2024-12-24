Israeli occupation forces continue to attack Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Israeli forces continue to attack Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, while confrontations, raids, and in the West Bank have led to further violence. In addition to setting fire to several homes around the hospital, Israeli vehicles fired on the area, causing widespread destruction. Hospital director Hossam Abu Safiya shared a showing an Israeli vehicle placing a large wooden box, which he claimed contained explosives, near one of the hospital’s gates. Abu Safiya also reported that the Israeli had used explosive robots to demolish surrounding residential buildings in recent days. He warned that the hospital faces daily bombardments, intended to force displacement and cause further casualties, describing the situation as dangerous and terrifying.



Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the central drug warehouse of Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza after Israeli shelling. Hospital officials have repeatedly expressed difficulties in providing care due to shortages of medicine, power outages, and the increasing number of injured patients. The Gaza Health Ministry updated the casualty figures, confirming that Israeli forces have committed five massacres in the region since October 7, 2023. The death toll has risen to 45,317, with over 107,000 injured. Recent Israeli shelling in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, killed three Palestinians and injured others. The occupation army also issued evacuation orders for residents, forcing many to flee to the western parts of Gaza City.



In Khan Yunis, 17 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli raids on the Al-Mawasi area, which shelters displaced families. The raids targeted aid providers and tents housing displaced people, with 6 deaths and 11 deaths reported from two separate attacks. In northern Gaza, Israeli forces continued to target residential areas in Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahiya with heavy airstrikes and artillery fire. The Israeli drones also attacked civilian homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and other areas in Gaza City. In Jerusalem, Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian after he allegedly attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at a military checkpoint. Meanwhile, in the West Bank, five Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire during an arrest campaign that saw over 25 Palestinians detained and subjected to field interrogations in Hebron.

