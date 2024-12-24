Mitra Investment Partners Formalizes Portfolio Expansion With Thornapple Self Storage Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mitra Partners ("Mitra"), an emerging private investment firm, announces the completion of the of Thornapple Self Storage, located at 3451 North M-37 Hwy, Middleville, MI . This addition to the Mitra Diversified Fund I portfolio underscores the firm's ability to execute creative deal structures while expanding its portfolio of high-quality, value-driven assets.

Strategic Highlights :



Innovative Deal Structuring: The acquisition was completed through a master lease agreement with the option to purchase, where Mitra leased the property for one year before successfully closing the transaction.

State-of-the-Art Facility:

Built in 2023, this Class A facility offers the high-quality features that customers prefer while ensuring long-term durability and operational reliability.

Portfolio Expansion :

Praveen Reddy , Co-Founder, shares, "This acquisition demonstrates Mitra's agility and creativity in deal-making. By utilizing a lease-with-intent-to-purchase structure, we secured a high-quality asset while delivering value to both the seller and our fund."

Sumeet Patel , Co-Founder, adds, "The ability to operate the property for a year under our operating company, Forward Storage, was a fantastic opportunity to ensure that the market was as promising as we had hoped and allowed us to get a head start on executing our lease up strategy."

With this acquisition, Mitra Investment Partners continues to build its reputation for identifying high-quality real estate investments and creating win-win deals tailored to the unique preferences and circumstances of the sellers it works with. Forward Storage , the operating company, remains committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive operational efficiencies at scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About Mitra Investment Partners

Mitra Investment Partners is a private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of self-storage and industrial-flex assets. The firm's mission is to build a diverse real estate portfolio and deliver strong investor returns through operational excellence and innovation. As of November 30, 2024, Mitra manages approximately $150 million in assets across 11 states .



For more information, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn .

