Bus HVAC Market Booming Worldwide With Latest Demands: Forecast To Reach $1.83 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bus HVAC Market

Surge in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission buses, availability of stringent rules and regulations on the emissions of vehicles

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Bus HVAC was valued at $0.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. Presently, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The rise in adoption of HVAC systems by companies to augment customer experience is set to propel the growth of the bus HVAC market. HVAC systems are increasingly being used to provide safe and comfortable cabin experience for the drivers. In addition, bus operators are upgrading their vehicles due to increased demand for luxury and safety automotive technologies across the world. The automatic HVAC systems are the most preferred HVAC system type by bus owner and the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable rate, owing to regulations and laws being implemented by governments across the world to increase vehicle safety.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 340 Pages) at:Based on type, automatic segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as manual.By input, the bus HVAC market size is segmented as engine-powered HVAC and electric-powered HVAC. In 2020, the engine-powered HVAC segment dominated the input segment, owing to low cost and simple installation procedure of the engine powered HVAC systems. The adoption of electric drivetrain by bus manufacturers and the development of high-capacity energy storage solutions provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the electric-powered HVAC systems during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :The key players profiled in this report includeValeo, MAHLE GmbH, Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd., Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt. Ltd, SUTRAK Corporation, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Mobile Climate Control, Inc., Internacional Hispacold SA, Denso Corporation, Webasto Group, Konvekta AG, Subros Limited, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Grayson Thermal Systems, Trane Technologies Plc, Coachair Pty LtdBased on sales channel, the OEM segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around third-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Factors such as growth in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles, development of Intelligent Transport System and increase in demand for electric buses, accelerate the growth of the global bus HVAC market . However, high installation and maintenance cost hamper the growth of the bus HVAC market. Conversely, development of eco-friendly refrigerants, increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations, and augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global bus HVAC market. Moreover, fluctuating price of raw materials used in making automotive HVAC systems and adverse effect of HVAC systems on vehicle performance and power output are the challenging factors for the growth of the global bus HVAC market.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on vehicle type, the transit buses segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The intercity buses segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy vehicle type, the intercity buses segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By type, the automatic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the Original Equipment Manufacturers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By input, the electric powered HVAC segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:HVAC manufacturers are concentrating on developing fuel-efficient HVAC systems for commercial vehicles. The bus HVAC system market is projected to witness considerable growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to growth in population along with increase in globalization and rise in purchasing power & vehicle production over the globe. Companies in the HVAC industry are adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative feature offerings. For instance, in March 2021, Lumax Industries announced plans to localize the Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning panel (HVAC) product line in India for OEMs.Other Trending Reports:Motorcycle Market -Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market -Solar Charging Station Market -Autonomous Vehicle Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.