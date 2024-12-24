Pentagon: US To Increase Missile Production, Some To Be Provided To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US Department of Defense announced on Monday that it had awarded Williams International a USD 253.7 million contract under the Defense Production Act (DPA) to increase missile production, including as part of military assistance programs for Ukraine.

This is stated on the Pentagon's website, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, this contract will allow Williams to increase engine production capacity to meet the needs of the US Department of Defense to increase production of Harpoon, Joint Air-to-Surface Missiles (JASSM), Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM), Tomahawk and other precision weapons.

The contract is being implemented with funds from DPA Purchases (DPAP) provided by the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act for 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act for 2024.

It is noted that by helping to manufacture and maintain gas turbine engines for military applications, Williams will expand capacity and increase domestic engine production to meet the Department of Defense's demand for more precision strike weapons and unmanned systems.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2025, the EU countries will produc about 2 million artillery shells.